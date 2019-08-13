Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Both Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) are each other’s competitor in the Gas Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 92 2.16 N/A 3.55 26.30 ONEOK Inc. 68 2.44 N/A 2.95 23.76

Demonstrates Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and ONEOK Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. ONEOK Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ONEOK Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7% ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ONEOK Inc. has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Its rival ONEOK Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. ONEOK Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and ONEOK Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 ONEOK Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.09% and an $95 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ONEOK Inc. is $72.17, which is potential 3.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ONEOK Inc. seems more appealing than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and ONEOK Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 77.7%. About 3.6% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of ONEOK Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 1.9% 0.49% 1.62% 4.16% 13.01% 14.96% ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9%

For the past year Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has weaker performance than ONEOK Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Utilities Corporation beats ONEOK Inc.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.