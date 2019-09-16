Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) and National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) and National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 93 2.19 N/A 3.55 26.30 National Grid plc 53 0.00 N/A 2.74 18.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and National Grid plc. National Grid plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than National Grid plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and National Grid plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7% National Grid plc 0.00% 8.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s 0.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, National Grid plc has a 0.49 beta which is 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, National Grid plc has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. National Grid plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.7% of National Grid plc are owned by institutional investors. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of National Grid plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 1.9% 0.49% 1.62% 4.16% 13.01% 14.96% National Grid plc -2.22% -3.16% -4.6% -4.71% -4.35% 7.21%

For the past year Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than National Grid plc.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors National Grid plc.