Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Comparison side by side

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) are two firms in the Gas Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 93 2.23 N/A 3.55 26.30 Atmos Energy Corporation 104 4.47 N/A 4.22 25.86

Table 1 demonstrates Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Atmos Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atmos Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Atmos Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) and Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7% Atmos Energy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Atmos Energy Corporation’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Atmos Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Atmos Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Atmos Energy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s downside potential is -5.23% at a $90 average target price. On the other hand, Atmos Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 2.00% and its average target price is $114. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atmos Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Atmos Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.6% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Atmos Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 1.9% 0.49% 1.62% 4.16% 13.01% 14.96% Atmos Energy Corporation 1.3% 3.58% 6.91% 14.19% 20.47% 17.6%

For the past year Chesapeake Utilities Corporation was less bullish than Atmos Energy Corporation.

Summary

Atmos Energy Corporation beats Chesapeake Utilities Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. It operates in three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2016, it owned approximately 70,593 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Regulated Pipeline segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services in the pipeline industry, including parking and lending arrangements, and inventory sales. It owns 5,446 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. The Nonregulated segment provides natural gas management, marketing, transportation, and storage services to municipalities, local gas distribution companies, and industrial customers primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. This segment owns 111 miles of gas transmission and gathering lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.