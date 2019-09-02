Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

As REIT – Hotel/Motel businesses, Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust 28 2.63 N/A 1.64 16.73 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 2.86 N/A 5.17 14.51

Table 1 highlights Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Lodging Trust. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Lodging Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.99 beta means Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s volatility is 1.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$31 is Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.39%. Meanwhile, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s average target price is $79, while its potential downside is -0.83%. The results provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Lodging Trust appears more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46%

For the past year Chesapeake Lodging Trust has stronger performance than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats Chesapeake Lodging Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.