Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Value Declined While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Its Position; Boeing Company (BA) Position Maintained by Hutchinson Capital Management

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 210,108 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 856 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,386 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 9,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (NYSE:HSBC) by 66,050 shares to 131,999 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 705 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer & Mngmt Communications holds 0.09% or 850 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 12,000 shares. Yhb Advisors Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Cap Global accumulated 0.25% or 2.05M shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 4,375 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 231,876 shares. 2,074 are held by Bank & Trust Of The West. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Darsana Cap Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 308,500 shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 150,652 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cambridge accumulated 5,439 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability reported 9,634 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graybill Bartz & holds 0.26% or 13,575 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 35,205 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 90,854 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 9,694 shares. State Street Corp invested in 3.03M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 33,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Lc accumulated 0% or 13,929 shares. Amer Century owns 125,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 39,038 shares. 680,208 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 58,008 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 148,075 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Matarin Capital Management Limited Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 508,193 shares.

