Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stock Value Declined While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Its Stake; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Declined, Holder Martin Currie LTD Raised Its Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 188,258 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 83,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 78,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,265 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Barnett owns 60,950 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited holds 786,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Division invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 157,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 90,854 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Caxton Lp has invested 0.07% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 25,036 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability has 8,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Arrow Advsr Ltd reported 14,772 shares stake.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DFRG, CHSP, EE, and NRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EMCI, EFII, CHSP and BPL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chesapeake Lodging Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Pressured As Short-Cycle Headwinds Spread – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.