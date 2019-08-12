Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Position by $2.71 Million as Market Value Declined; Baxter Intl (BAX) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $483,165

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 28,827 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 429,385 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.90M for 25.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 9,050 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua Bank & Tru has 0.17% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 10,666 shares. Mawer Mngmt Limited has invested 1.52% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust reported 11,486 shares. Round Table Services Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 894,970 shares. Park Corp Oh has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 9,836 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Greenleaf stated it has 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Putnam Invs Lc holds 708,524 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Company owns 38,114 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,743 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 22,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company owns 205,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Moreover, Nordea Ab has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 196,597 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 47,800 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 58,242 shares. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 56,765 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 119,052 shares. Element Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) or 10,135 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 80,966 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 238,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 27,000 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.