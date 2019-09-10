Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder First American Bank Lowered Holding by $6.02 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 294,031 shares traded or 5.85% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP)

First American Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 75,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 93,552 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 168,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 7.79 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 1.51M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signature And Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 1,634 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bennicas & Assoc owns 14,943 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers owns 11,090 shares. Agf Invs America holds 1.01% or 35,207 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 4,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oarsman Cap has 1.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 32,948 shares. Sei Investments Co invested in 186,890 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 7,102 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1.15M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,236 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 66,734 shares.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) by 7,489 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 28,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer Developing Markets (ODVYX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.11M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 35,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 1,566 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 413,310 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 39,038 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 55,690 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Asset One Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,215 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 5,134 shares. 56,319 are held by Jennison Assocs Ltd. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 28,860 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

