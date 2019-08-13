Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Its Position by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake in Rexnord New (RXN) by $375,000 as Valuation Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 77,861 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 195,298 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 2.93M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin holds 669 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.42 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Company invested in 0% or 158,490 shares. Geode Ltd Co reported 1.19 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,325 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Citigroup holds 22,873 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 6.09 million shares. 1.95 million were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Us Financial Bank De has 42,943 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 19,292 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 54,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 20,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 38,232 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 31,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Paloma Prtnrs Management Co holds 0.01% or 21,621 shares in its portfolio. Sei has 21,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 1,955 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 12,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 9.49 million shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 118,401 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 110,100 shares stake.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.