Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Comparison side by side

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) compete against each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust 28 2.84 N/A 1.64 18.63 RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.75 N/A 0.75 25.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RLJ Lodging Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Chesapeake Lodging Trust. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 5.1% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RLJ Lodging Trust’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 2 0 2.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 2.60

$30.5 is Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.52%. Competitively RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $21.2, with potential upside of 21.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that RLJ Lodging Trust looks more robust than Chesapeake Lodging Trust as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.13% 7.71% 6.18% 3.07% 2.69% 25.63% RLJ Lodging Trust 4.36% 2.66% -0.32% -5.64% -14.01% 15.3%

For the past year Chesapeake Lodging Trust has stronger performance than RLJ Lodging Trust

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats on 7 of the 12 factors RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.