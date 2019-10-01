Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Chesapeake Lodging Trust has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Chesapeake Lodging Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Lodging Trust 218,932,222.64% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Chesapeake Lodging Trust and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Lodging Trust 57.82M 26 16.73 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.15

Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.95%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Chesapeake Lodging Trust is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s peers Current Ratio is 3.27 and has 1.35 Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s competitors’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Lodging Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s competitors beat Chesapeake Lodging Trust.