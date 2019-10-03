Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Analysts See $0.67 EPS; New York Times Co Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report $0.67 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. CHSP’s profit would be $40.71M giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s analysts see -2.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47 million shares traded or 754.32% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c

New York Times Co (NYT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 120 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 84 trimmed and sold stock positions in New York Times Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 138.74 million shares, down from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New York Times Co in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 67 Increased: 79 New Position: 41.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The firm provides The New York Times , a daily and Sunday newspapers in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It has a 34.43 P/E ratio. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 2000 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers product licensing, book development, news digests, and rights and permissions, as well as is involved in online retail store business.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 63.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 8.04% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company for 7.59 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 1.52 million shares or 7.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.74% invested in the company for 717,510 shares. The New York-based Slate Path Capital Lp has invested 5.55% in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management Llc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 201,935 shares.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “Slackâ€™s Shares Plunge After It Predicts a Larger Loss – The New York Times” published on September 04, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “California Labor Bill, Near Passage, Is Blow to Uber and Lyft – The New York Times” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Attack Leaves Wall Streetâ€™s Iconic Bull With a Gash on Its Horn – The New York Times” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 1.55M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYT) has risen 47.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Chesapeake Lodging Trust shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Teachers Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.07% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 157,290 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 85 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 250 shares. New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) L P has invested 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 27,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 23,684 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 442,780 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 547,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 38,900 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 116,826 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 710,471 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 23,791 shares.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The Trust owns 22 hotels with an aggregate of 6,694 rooms in nine states and the District of Columbia. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Shareholders Approve Merger With Park Hotels & Resorts – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Completes Sale of Two New York Hotels – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Regulatory Issues Sink The Fidelity National Financial And Stewart Information Services Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.