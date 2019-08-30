Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Shareholder Ajo LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.55 Million; Wills Financial Group Decreased Its At&T (T) Position as Shares Rose

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 191.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 205,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 313,416 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 107,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 264,463 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 83,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 94,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 12.46 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt owns 108,813 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com holds 91,040 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Petrus Communications Lta holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 6,706 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 5.14 million shares or 1.63% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beacon Financial Group reported 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.58% or 166,938 shares. Holt Llc Dba Holt LP holds 18,754 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 2.53M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.21M shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 152,163 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Foothills Asset Mngmt has invested 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen And Steers invested in 192,494 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co holds 1.19% or 29.88 million shares in its portfolio.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares to 89,428 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley (W R) Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 61,987 shares to 83,503 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) by 21,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,188 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.