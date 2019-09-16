Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Market Value Declined While Barnett & Company Has Decreased Its Holding; As Eqt (EQT) Stock Value Declined, Aqr Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 30,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 60,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 779,312 shares traded or 127.96% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 113.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 991,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.97 million, up from 873,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 10.14 million shares traded or 78.37% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – EQT DISCLOSES REASON SCHLOTTERBECK STEPPED DOWN IN FILING; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 19,200 shares to 115,676 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 138,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 47,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,487 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested in 0% or 70,487 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 0% or 85 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 23,684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 72 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 118,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 66,884 shares. New York-based Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.07% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 25,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 9,381 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, EE, and TOWR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Park Hotels unloads 3 hotels as it prepares to close Chesapeake Lodging Trust deal – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 364,001 shares to 49,621 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 638,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,726 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $493,827 activity. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992. 12,660 shares were bought by McNally Robert Joseph, worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 7,765 shares valued at $161,745 was bought by Centofanti Erin R..