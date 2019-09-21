Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Holder Barnett & Company Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding as Shares Declined

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 574,013 shares traded or 35.16% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 30,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 60,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.69% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 12.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Matarin Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Shell Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 34,777 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 94,261 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 547,300 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 42,848 shares. Group Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 44,890 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 31,580 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Hrt Fincl Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Lodging to sell New York hotels for $138.0M – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CHSP, IMI Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Park Hotels poised to close Chesapeake acquisition this month – Washington Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Park Hotels unloads 3 hotels as it prepares to close Chesapeake Lodging Trust deal – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17,460 shares to 23,933 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Anchor Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 3,687 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.35% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 143,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc accumulated 0.04% or 334,300 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 20,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Montag A And Assocs stated it has 751,588 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Axa holds 263,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp owns 26,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 482 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 42,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 179,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,341 shares.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00 million for 16.17 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth REIT Q2 FFO drops on increased vacancies, share issuances – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Lafayette, IN – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Moves Headquarters To Landmark New Jersey Bell Works Building – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate: Best-In-Class Industrial Assets On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.