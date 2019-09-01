Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.24 N/A 0.23 4.60 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and NextDecade Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. NextDecade Corporation on the other hand, has -0.16 beta which makes it 116.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares and 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was less bearish than NextDecade Corporation.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.