Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.98 N/A 0.23 4.60 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.43 N/A 1.27 18.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation. Murphy Oil Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Murphy Oil Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Murphy Oil Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s average price target is $29.67, while its potential upside is 29.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Murphy Oil Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 90.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend while Murphy Oil Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.