Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.95 N/A 0.24 5.74 EQT Corporation 19 0.81 N/A -3.28 0.00

Demonstrates Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EQT Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EQT Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 44.1% 44.1% EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. EQT Corporation has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, EQT Corporation’s potential upside is 10.54% and its average target price is $16.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and EQT Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 0%. Comparatively, EQT Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust -19.3% -2.25% -13.25% -15.37% -18.35% 25.05% EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was more bullish than EQT Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.