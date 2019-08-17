Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

We are comparing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.87 N/A 0.23 4.60 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.16 N/A 2.57 12.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek Logistics Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Delek Logistics Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend while Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.