Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Reaches $0.91 52 Week Low; Koss (KOSS) Has 0.25 Sentiment

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold stakes in Koss Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 599,139 shares, down from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Koss Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

The stock of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.88 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.91 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $42.54M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $0.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.28 million less. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.91. About 23,639 shares traded. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) has declined 35.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKR News: 21/03/2018 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Files Its 2017 Annual Report On Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHKR); 04/05/2018 – Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Distribution Of $0.0469 Per Common Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.20, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 226,668 shares or 37.76% more from 164,539 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) for 465 shares. 12,467 are owned by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,421 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 20,100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 16 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 2,519 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp has 51,418 shares. Pnc Financial Group owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) for 2,000 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 28,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,142 shares in its portfolio. 14,261 are held by Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) for 28,094 shares.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has market cap of $42.54 million. The firm has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. It has a 4.35 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 6,601 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $31,600 activity.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.0317 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9679. About 1,665 shares traded. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has declined 28.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500.