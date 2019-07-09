Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.95 N/A 0.24 5.74 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.64 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Lilis Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 44.1% 44.1% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Lilis Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.5% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.9% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust -19.3% -2.25% -13.25% -15.37% -18.35% 25.05% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has 25.05% stronger performance while Lilis Energy Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Lilis Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.