Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has 0.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.60% 42.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust N/A 1 4.60 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.