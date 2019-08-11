Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

Both Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 4.17 N/A 0.23 4.60 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.28 N/A 0.32 35.52

Demonstrates Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Its rival Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 80.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was less bearish than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.