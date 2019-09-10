Chesapeake Energy (Put) (CHK) Valuation Declined While Ellington Management Group Cut by $2.10 Million Its Stake; Summit Creek Advisors Upped Littelfuse (LFUS) Position by $1.47 Million as Share Value Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) (CHK) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 64.03 million shares traded or 29.00% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 72,525 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23M, up from 64,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 35,753 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS)

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Littelfuse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Littelfuse Dropped Nearly 20% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Littelfuse down 3% post Q4 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Littlefuse Stock Gained 10% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc owns 32,982 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 10,063 shares. Peoples Financial Serv has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 230,339 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). State Street invested in 0.01% or 635,897 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Co, South Dakota-based fund reported 7,622 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 3,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 28,951 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 2,571 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,522 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Cap Lc has invested 1% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $35,838 activity. Another trade for 65 shares valued at $10,930 was bought by MAJOR JOHN E.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares to 347,248 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,909 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 19,547 shares to 26,447 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 283,052 shares. 5,233 are owned by Pinnacle Hldgs Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 387,888 shares. Cleararc Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 365,726 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.46M shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.31 million shares. 2,000 are owned by Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy). M&T Fincl Bank invested in 41,158 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.06% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Virtu Financial Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cetera Advsrs Limited Com holds 205,784 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Concho to sell $925M of assets to new Houston-based energy co. – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy: Not Getting Me Moving – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 568,424 shares worth $1.85 million. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24.