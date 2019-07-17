Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

We are comparing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.30 N/A 0.53 4.75 Hess Corporation 59 2.94 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Hess Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Hess Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Hess Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hess Corporation are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Hess Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Hess Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has an average price target of $3.17, and a 79.10% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Hess Corporation is $65, which is potential 5.35% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Hess Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Hess Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hess Corporation.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.