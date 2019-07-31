Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.30 N/A 0.53 4.75 Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.14 N/A 0.95 32.56

Table 1 demonstrates Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is presently more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.4 beta indicates that Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.22 beta which is 122.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

The average price target of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $3.17, with potential upside of 76.11%. Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has an average price target of $37.29, with potential upside of 38.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Devon Energy Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.