Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.24 N/A 0.53 3.44 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.81 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 demonstrates Chesapeake Energy Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNX Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CNX Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Energy Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor CNX Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. CNX Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 2 2 2.33 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 121.53% and an $3.19 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.