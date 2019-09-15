Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Both Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.34 N/A 0.53 3.44 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 2 2.50 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.09% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation with average price target of $3.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 5.32%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.