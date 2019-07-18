Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Contrasting side by side

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.28 N/A 0.53 4.75 Matador Resources Company 19 2.54 N/A 1.71 12.07

Table 1 highlights Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Matador Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Matador Resources Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is currently more affordable than Matador Resources Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Matador Resources Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.4 and its 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Matador Resources Company has beta of 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Matador Resources Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Matador Resources Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

$3.17 is Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 86.47%. On the other hand, Matador Resources Company’s potential upside is 71.23% and its average target price is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Matador Resources Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.7% of Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% Matador Resources Company 4.94% -0.96% 15.39% -22.36% -39.01% 32.78%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Matador Resources Company.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 12 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.