Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) Comparison side by side

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.23 N/A 0.53 3.44 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.29 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gulfport Energy Corporation is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Gulfport Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 2 2 2.33 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

The upside potential is 131.16% for Chesapeake Energy Corporation with average target price of $3.19. Gulfport Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 average target price and a 109.05% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation was less bearish than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.