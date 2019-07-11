Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 3 0.34 N/A 0.53 4.75 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.85 N/A 2.06 13.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.8 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 3 3 2.38 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $3.17, with potential upside of 65.97%. Competitively the average target price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $33.5, which is potential 10.60% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 64.3% and 37.6% respectively. 1.4% are Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation -13.49% -18.57% 0.4% -31.13% -30.56% 19.05% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.