Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Comparing side by side

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.34 N/A 0.53 3.44 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.41 N/A 0.56 2.01

Demonstrates Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Denbury Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Denbury Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, Denbury Resources Inc.’s 234.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.34 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Its rival Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Denbury Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 2 2.50 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.17, while its potential upside is 78.09%. Denbury Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.7 consensus price target and a 39.34% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Chesapeake Energy Corporation seems more appealing than Denbury Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 84.9%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Denbury Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation was less bearish than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.