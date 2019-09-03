Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.24 N/A 0.53 3.44 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.10 N/A 0.24 28.34

Demonstrates Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Comstock Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Comstock Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 2 2 2.33 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s average price target is $3.19, while its potential upside is 121.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Chesapeake Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.