Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Declined While Cumberland Advisors Lifted Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Insight 2811 Has Lifted Its Stake by $335,286

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 7.94M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 2.8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY; 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it readies for electric future; 08/03/2018 – Shelley Leibowitz, Former Morgan Stanley and World Bank CIO, Joins Endgame Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 8.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 67.95 million shares traded or 39.34% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 211,186 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 0.23% stake. 2.87 million are owned by Arrowstreet Partnership. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 73,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 321,400 were accumulated by Axa. Majedie Asset Management owns 0.63% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.86M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has 20.99M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 277 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 13,480 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 478,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 300 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. also sold $19.47M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625.

