Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Declined While Cumberland Advisors Has Upped by $379,500 Its Stake; Baupost Group Boosted Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $4.91 Million

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 42.27 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63M, up from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.14M market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 1.18 million shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Off-the-Shelf, Allogeneic CAR T Preclinical Results at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Initial ATA188 Phase 1 Safety Results for Patients with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 14 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 64,225 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,115 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 7,154 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 2.43% or 274,229 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 57,700 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 477,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities owns 10,432 shares. 184,513 are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. 25,709 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 277,183 were accumulated by Highline Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 55,730 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 1.31 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 1.02 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 112,642 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.56% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 805,940 shares. First Lp holds 80,828 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.87 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 175,276 were accumulated by Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Schroder Invest Group, Maine-based fund reported 158,475 shares. Manchester Mngmt Llc owns 5,555 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 1.16 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 711 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 114,691 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited holds 0.01% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio.