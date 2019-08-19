Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake Held by Cumberland Advisors Inc; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) Lifted by $557,498 as Valuation Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 7.15M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 92,054 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 62,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 183,799 shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Shire Plc; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Correction : Statement re Inside Information

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.32 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $377,800 on Thursday, February 21. Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 533,113 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc owns 1.16 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.49 million shares or 0% of the stock. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Us National Bank De has 36,632 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.58% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 1.49M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Aqr Management Lc holds 0% or 63,999 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 77,247 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 19,619 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0% or 3,340 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 97,437 shares. 41,306 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Limited Co. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0.06% or 322,934 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 455 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,139 shares to 331,490 shares, valued at $51.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 33,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,358 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 372,300 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 101,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.02% or 146,265 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,500 are owned by Peak Asset Management. Parsons Cap Ri accumulated 62,766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alley Co Limited Liability stated it has 22,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw owns 101,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancshares And has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 102,582 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 1.31 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 801,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Lp holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 10,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. On Tuesday, May 28 WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares. On Friday, May 24 the insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625. $19.47M worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20.