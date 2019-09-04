Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Declined While Two Sigma Securities Increased by $514,029 Its Stake; Van Hulzen Asset Management Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 9,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $224.41. About 567,120 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 380.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 171,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 216,343 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671,000, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 17.63 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. $19.47M worth of stock was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was made by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 19,253 shares to 45,407 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NYSE:NEM) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,900 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.62 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,958 shares to 3,625 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,165 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

