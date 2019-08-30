Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.14 Million; As Qad (QADA) Share Value Declined, Tikvah Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.00 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60 million, down from 11.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 47.36 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.83M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 96,230 shares traded or 45.10% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was bought by WEBB JAMES R. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 5.91 million shares worth $19.47M.