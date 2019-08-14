Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Lifted Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Rose While Gfs Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $453,315

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.355. About 24.93M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 2.10 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research And Management accumulated 9,665 shares or 0.92% of the stock. At Bank reported 12,866 shares stake. New York-based Loeb has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,822 are owned by Southeast Asset Advisors. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc stated it has 2,881 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 49,876 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp reported 680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chilton Cap Limited Liability Com has 3,159 shares. Verity & Verity owns 75,304 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 381,958 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation reported 9,196 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,614 shares. 726 were reported by Beacon Mngmt.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. 5.91 million shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C., worth $19.47 million on Wednesday, March 20. On Tuesday, May 28 WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 was made by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.