Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Increased Stake by $379,500; As Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Valuation Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Stake by $728,000

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 36.29M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.62M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 20,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power invested in 0.04% or 184,295 shares. State Street holds 0% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 32,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Masters Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 700,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 800 shares. Shapiro Management Limited Liability owns 13.81 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.45 million are held by Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.05% or 387,911 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 375,151 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 124,854 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt invested in 21,929 shares or 0% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Com holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 1,400 shares. Blume has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 1.08 million shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 300 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 20,371 shares. Loews Corp holds 0% or 54,899 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 21,733 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 2.18 million shares stake. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Jefferies Gp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 343,019 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 378,958 shares. North Star Investment Corp owns 29,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 79,967 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 186,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Llc accumulated 13,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd reported 0% stake.

