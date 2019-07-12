Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 111,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 597,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 5.88 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 59,697 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 864 shares to 15,248 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,231 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. 5.91M shares valued at $19.47 million were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. Shares for $100,995 were bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010.