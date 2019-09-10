Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position Has Raised by Cumberland Advisors Inc; Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.09 Million

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 118.23 million shares traded or 138.20% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, down from 132,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 6.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.60M were reported by Raymond James & Associates. American Intl holds 2.08M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 20,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Greylin Invest Mangement holds 0.56% or 805,940 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 3.08M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Schneider Cap has invested 8.13% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Corecommodity Mngmt Llc holds 1.08% or 615,714 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0% or 80,828 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 709,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Inc holds 51,450 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Company reported 11,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.07% or 161,384 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 192,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 5,233 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 was made by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management holds 3,513 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management reported 37,130 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has 2,100 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,284 shares. Creative Planning has 470,968 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru reported 18,099 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co owns 2.07 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 48,414 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,728 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 8,131 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 21,258 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Thomas White Limited has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 1,627 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt reported 9,711 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,336 shares to 51,864 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

