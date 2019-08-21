Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Market Value Declined While Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Upped Stake by $304,152; Montgomery Investment Management Increased United Rentals (URI) Stake by $2.03 Million as Stock Declined

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 168.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 101,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 161,384 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 34.11M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.16. About 699,961 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Bought Chesapeake Energy At $2.90 – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: The Stock Acquisition Binge Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: The Worst Is Still Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D.. On Friday, May 24 DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 103.58M shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 612,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stock Yards Comml Bank Tru accumulated 24,500 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0% or 15,805 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has 40.28M shares. Westwood Holdg Grp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 7.88M shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 387,888 shares. Alley Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 16.99 million shares. New York-based Ionic Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Laurion Capital Lp accumulated 300 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 805,940 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Private Advisor Gru Limited Com reported 98,969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 270,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.