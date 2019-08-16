Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Market Valuation Declined While Cumberland Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $33.33 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 8.13M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.31 million, down from 9.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 69.17 million shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company's stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 31.63M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Inc has 14,500 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 78,227 shares. Argent owns 225,795 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assoc has 12,233 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,600 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas invested in 0.04% or 12,544 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 17.98M shares. First Dallas Securities, a Texas-based fund reported 97,912 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 479,800 shares. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs Lc has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 400,965 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Hilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 498,138 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ally Financial invested in 0.87% or 165,000 shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.61 million shares to 4.61 million shares, valued at $286.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $19.47 million worth of stock. Shares for $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 212,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com owns 28,841 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 749,872 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 12,481 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 1,000 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Company owns 3,632 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 976,372 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Brandes Investment Prns LP has 0.14% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.88M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 372,400 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 478,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 2.16 million shares.

