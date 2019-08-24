Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding Boosted by Cumberland Advisors Inc; As Howard Hughes Com (HHC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $7.46 Million

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 47.24M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (HHC) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 67,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 385,078 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36 million, down from 452,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 7,480 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.82M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.97M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,290 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 555,330 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 701 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 12,610 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 625,000 shares. Cumberland Advisors holds 683,500 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12,500 shares. Blackrock invested in 103.58M shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 568,424 shares valued at $1.85M was made by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625. WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 10,008 shares to 471,541 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 15,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).