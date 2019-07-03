Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 84.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 169,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,677 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 30.53 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,109 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $370.38. About 581,374 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.14% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 12,069 are owned by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 2,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Co invested in 0.18% or 875 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Great Lakes Ltd stated it has 127,969 shares. Savant Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,647 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0.19% or 21,953 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.48% or 139,248 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,284 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cls Invs Lc owns 1,347 shares. The New York-based Strategic Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Toth Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 320 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.04% or 2,566 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,759 shares to 13,729 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 8,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,259 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million was sold by Ambrose Richard F. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.29% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85M worth of stock or 568,424 shares. $100,625 worth of stock was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc (Put) by 77,000 shares to 90,100 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd (Put) by 532,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.28M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 65,131 shares. Pnc Financial Gru reported 37,769 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cambridge Inv Advisors invested in 0% or 163,548 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Everett Harris Ca has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cidel Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 478,000 shares. 40.28M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Highlander Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,250 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability invested in 5,233 shares.