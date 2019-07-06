Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Cumberland Advisors Upped Holding; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Boosted Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake by $1.38 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73 million, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 128,005 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 37.87M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Intelsat S.A. (I) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lithia Names Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Principal Financial Officer – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Clementia Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Lithia Motors (LAD) Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 280,000 shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $360.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Tyvor Capital invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Commerce Bank reported 8,394 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. Tensile Management holds 161,700 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Advsrs Asset Management owns 443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 237,637 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. 7,666 are owned by Etrade Capital Limited Com. Punch & Associates Mngmt invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Rk Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.97% or 73,862 shares. 10,021 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 3.27% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy: The Baby In The Bathwater – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Twitter and Philip Morris – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Is About to Reach Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Insperity Inc (NSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 212,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 0% or 35,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 110.81M were accumulated by Gfw Engy X Limited Partnership. 69,064 are held by Telemus Capital Ltd Com. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 100 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 4,592 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). The Virginia-based Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 0.56% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cutter Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 225,734 shares. Westpac Bk holds 705,740 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 10,678 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 107,808 shares. Bokf Na has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was bought by WEBB JAMES R. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR also bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24.