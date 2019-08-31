Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $379,500 as Stock Declined; Wilen Investment Management Position in Amerco (UHAL) Decreased by $324,850

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 30.46M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $351.62. About 46,462 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U-Haul Parent Amerco: Investors Lose Patience As Shares Go Nowhere – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amerco (UHAL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Inc reported 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 11,940 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 2,973 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.34% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Markston Lc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Vision Cap Management has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 516 were reported by Westpac Banking. Serv Automobile Association has 65,886 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ftb Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 28,225 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. also sold $1.85 million worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares. Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: 2020 Recession Odds; Ulta Pummeled – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: August – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Am Buying Chesapeake Energy Today – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: Capital Destruction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 12,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 16,388 shares stake. Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Greylin Investment Mangement has 805,940 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.64 million shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 229,847 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Company owns 161,384 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 18,820 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 18,372 shares. 387,888 were accumulated by Landscape Management Lc. 2,060 were reported by Synovus Financial Corporation. Parkside Finance Savings Bank has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 629 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).