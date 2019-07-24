Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Corecommodity Management Has Raised Stake by $1.84 Million as Share Price Rose; As Ebix (Call) (EBIX) Stock Price Declined, Jane Street Group Trimmed Holding by $867,300

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 29630.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 613,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,714 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 2,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 35.78 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (Call) (EBIX) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 493,523 shares traded or 44.47% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.75M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 912,331 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7.88M are owned by Westwood Holdg Gru. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 2.38 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Graham Mgmt LP reported 50,200 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 1.60M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 5.07M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited holds 6.73M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cullen Frost Bankers has 13,400 shares. 749,872 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Archford Strategies Lc reported 100 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% or 21,733 shares in its portfolio.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,963 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625 on Friday, May 24. Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock bounces on NYSE-leading volume as oil prices surge – MarketWatch” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CHK) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chesapeake Energy Stock an Acquisition Target? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDU) by 15,752 shares to 19,468 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company holds 67,747 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Com reported 3,834 shares. 183,878 were reported by Atwood And Palmer. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Group One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Tudor Et Al owns 29,553 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 93,551 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt has 4,044 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 0% or 100 shares. Creative Planning owns 4,467 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc reported 8,052 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 44 shares. 9,963 are owned by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com.