Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Forms $1.84 Double Bottom; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) formed double bottom with $1.78 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.84 share price. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has $3.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 30.50M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 27 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Parke Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.51 million shares, up from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Parke Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. for 220,865 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 161,823 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.59% invested in the company for 437,056 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.3% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,591 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $100,335 activity.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $251.46 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Parke Bancorp declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: HY, PKBK – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp: Highly Valued But Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 4,577 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by M Partners. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, January 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of CHK in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, April 12 to “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.29% negative EPS growth.